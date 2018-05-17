6 names engraved in honor wall at Long Beach's Harvey Milk Park

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Six more names are now set in stone at the newly designed Equality Plaza Honor Wall at Harvey Milk Park.


This year's honorees are John Newell, Raul A. Anorve, Jewels, Reba Birmingham, Mina Meyer and Sharon Raphael. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia called the inductees, "local LGBTQ heroes who have advocated for equal rights."

Community leaders also got a glimpse into the construction progress at the 500-square-foot park. The park's visionaries hope the redesign will connect "people through a shared sense of purpose."

A grand opening ceremony is planned for June. Harvey Milk Park is the first park named after the civil rights leader.
