3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck 1.2 miles east, southeast of Loma Linda on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake happened about 2:15 p.m. and was 11 miles deep.
Residents said they felt the earthquake in the city, as well as Highland, Moreno Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Murrieta and Riverside.
Watch as our @ABC7 quake cam captures a 3.5 quake that struck just a mile from Loma Linda https://t.co/D7KZ2zwNua pic.twitter.com/wITDR8BQse— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 18, 2017
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
The temblor comes just days after two earthquakes struck in the Inland Empire, including one in Loma Linda, late Monday night.
The first earthquake, measuring at 3.6 magnitude, struck about 1 mile southeast of Loma Linda at 10:06 p.m., according to the USGS. About two minutes after the initial earthquake, the USGS said a second earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit about 7 miles north, northeast of Banning.
The ABC7 Quake Cam captured the moment the twin tremors hit: