A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck about 6 miles north of Yucaipa early Friday morning, shaking many residents in surrounding areas awake.The quake happened around 2:10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and it was about 6 miles deep.Residents felt the earthquake in the city, as well as Redlands, San Bernardino, Murrieta, Nuevo, Moreno Valley, East Highland, Menifee, Mentone, Calimesa and Riverside.There were no reports of damage or injuries.