SOCIETY

Disney California Adventure offers sneak peek at Pixar Pier in opening celebration

Disneyland is trying to make the magic of your favorite animated movies come to life with the opening celebration of the Pixar Pier on June 22. (Disney-Pixar)

ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland aims to make the magic of your favorite animated movies come to life with the opening celebration of the Pixar Pier on June 22.

The pier at Disney California Adventure will feature all things Pixar-related, including Pixar-inspired neighborhoods, entertainment, character encounters, photo opportunities and merchandise.

The opening celebration of the pier is on June 22 and a premiere event for it is being held with tickets on sale for $299.

The celebration runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and each ticket comes with admission to Disney California Adventure, plus standard parking.

Other entertainment fans can indulge in at Pixar Pier is a new "Incredibles" ride called the Incredicoaster, a "Toy Story"-inspired game, as well as game booths and Pixar-themed food.

Visit Disneyland.com for more information on the Pixar Pier opening event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneydisneylandpixarentertainmentmovieAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News