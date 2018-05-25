Man arrested on suspicion of robbing Newport Beach bank

Authorities arrested a 55-year-old Irvine man on suspicion of robbing a Bank of America in Newport Beach.The robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at a Bank of America in the 21000 block of Newport Coast Drive. A suspect used a note during the robbery, stating he had a gun.After receiving a large amount of money from the teller, the suspect fled the scene on foot through the parking lot. When authorities arrived, they could not find the suspect.The investigation began, and with help from the FBI, detectives received still photos of the suspect from surveillance cameras. He was identified as Barry Buydens.Detectives found Buydens and searched his home as well as his vehicle. During the search, stolen cash and other items used in the robbery were recovered. Buydens was then arrested.Authorities said a special bail enhancement was added because of his dual citizenship with the United States and Canada.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information is urged to call Newport Beach police Detective Jason Prince at (949) 644-3762. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call (800) 550-NBPD.