Fiesta Hermosa kicks off in time for Memorial Day weekend

It's the unofficial start to the summer in the South Bay. Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the 46th annual Fiesta Hermosa.The three-day festival takes place on the Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza and surrounding streets. This year, there will be a stronger emphasis on the Arts & Crafts fair, with several local artists being featured.More than 300 artists and crafters are featured. Other highlights include the Food Court and the Beer & Wine Garden. There's also a Kiddie Carnival featuring a 30-foot slide. And the main attraction is three stages of live music.Fiesta Hermosa takes place May 26 to the 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.