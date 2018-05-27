Torrance farmers market seeing big sales increase

Business is booming at the Torrance farmers market.The twice-weekly market at Wilson Park has seen a 20 percent sales increase in the past three years.The Torrance city budget reports sales jumping from $528,267 in 2014 to $634,111 in 2017.The market has expanded to 110 vendors, making it one of the largest farmers markets in SoCal.Market officials say the biggest increase has been in the number of certified organic vendors.The market as a whole is doing well, but some individual vendors have seen lower sales. Those vendors point to oversaturation of the organic market.Starting in June, low-income residents who rely on food stamps will be able to shop at the market. On-site registration will be available thanks to a three-year federal grant.