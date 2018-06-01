Burbank teacher indicted for producing child porn

A federal grand jury named a Burbank teacher in a criminal indictment that accuses him of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old former student for purposes of producing pornographic images of the minor.The 11 counts against Sean David Sigler, 53, included obtaining custody and control of a minor with intent to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography.Sigler, who is already facing a criminal complaint charging him with production of child pornography, previously taught fifth-grade students at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank and at Gardner Street Elementary School in Los Angeles.According to the complaint, Sigler inserted himself into the victim's life shortly after the child left Sigler's classroom and used his position as former teacher, mentor and father figure to gain the trust of the victim and her parent.Sigler then exploited that trust to gain sexual access to the victim. Over the course of 15 months, Sigler regularly transported the victim to his home, where he would give her alcohol and pills before photographing and filming his sexual activity with her.Sigler began having sex with the victim when she was 15.His digital devices contained numerous images and videos of his sexual acts with the victim as well as thousands of images of child pornography depicting unknown minors.Authorities also discovered non-pornographic images of minor female students in Sigler's classroom and images obtained from the social media accounts of former students.The violation of obtaining custody and control of a minor with intent to produce child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.Sigler is currently in federal custody and will be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks.