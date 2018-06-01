REAL ESTATE

Rancho San Pedro public housing to be redeveloped

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Four developers have presented plans to redevelop the Rancho San Pedro public housing facility.



The Rancho San Pedro housing project was built during World War II to house defense workers. It was converted to public housing in 1952. With Rancho San Pedro being so close to the current waterfront redevelopment, city leaders want the aging buildings to reflect the changing neighborhood.

The city is calling for a more densely planned community with a mix of market rate and low-income housing. Retail and commercial uses would also be in the mix.

The city says no one will be permanently displaced. Those families in good standing will have the right to return and claim one of the low-income units.

The city is expected to name a developer by July 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatereal estate developmentrental propertySan PedroLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News