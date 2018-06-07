EDUCATION

South Bay Adult School celebrating 100 years

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The South Bay Adult School in Redondo Beach has celebrated its 100th anniversary.



Founded in 1918, the school's mission was to prepare industrial workers for the war effort.

After World War II the school's focus was getting Baby Boomers ready for the workforce.

Today, the school's 600 students represent 60 countries and at least 50 languages.

It functions as a school for students learning English, and preparing for the workforce and college.

Classes are free of charge to students 18 and older who pass a screening process.

Funding for the school comes from the federal government through the Adult Education Block Grant and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Grant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolRedondo Beach
EDUCATION
3 SoCal cosmetology schools ordered to cease enrollment
UC tuition cut for 2018-19 school year approved
Audit states lax oversight on how money was spent at Montebello district
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
LMU students teach financial literacy boot camp to teens
More Education
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News