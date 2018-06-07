COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Long Beach postal carriers honored for years of service

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
U.S. Postal Service workers in Long Beach came together to honor nine of their colleagues.


Those nine Long Beach letter carriers have joined the Million Mile Club.

It's an award given out to carriers who reach 30 years of automobile accident-free mail delivery.

That's the equivalent of going around the globe 40 times without leaving the city limits.

The newest members of the Million Mile Club attribute their safety record to defensive driving training.

The National Safety Council says the average American driver will be involved in three or four accidents in a lifetime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspostal serviceLong BeachLos Angeles County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News