SOCIETY

San Pedro's Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
San Pedro's Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is celebrating World Oceans Day.


The official day is June 8, but several places are celebrating all weekend.

Visitors to the aquarium were treated to a scavenger hunt and special story time.

The aquarium's exhibits focus on local Southern California marine life and display the colorful and wonderful animals you can find off the coast of SoCal.

This year's theme for World Oceans Day is awareness of plastic pollution.

According to a study published in Science Magazine, 8 million tons of plastic trash enter the ocean every year. That's the equivalent of a garbage truck a day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartmural artsmusic newspaintingLos Angeles CountyEl Segundo
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News