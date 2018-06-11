COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Innovative art gallery pops up in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Loiter Galleries has popped up in Long Beach.



The innovative gallery transforms vacant spaces into temporary art exhibitions.

Loiter Galleries' grand opening happened at The Streets in downtown Long Beach.

The gallery provides artists with a location to showcase their work at little to no cost.

Long Beach-based photographer Vinny Picardi and painter Monica Flemming are featured.

The gallery owners say this will be the first of many pop-up gallery showcases for Long Beach artists in temporarily available storefronts.

The space in Long Beach will feature local art through the summer.
