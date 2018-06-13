SOCIETY

Santa Monica planning new senior housing

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The Community Corporation of Santa Monica wants to replace a commercial building on 14th Street with low-income senior housing.


Plans call for the 15,000-square-foot site to have a three-story building with 39 affordable housing units.

The ground-floor will have a community room, laundry facility and library.

The exterior will feature fiber cement panels and plaster.

The plans also show a ground-level courtyard and rooftop deck.

The CCSM says the housing shortage in Santa Monica - as in much of Southern California - is at its most severe for low-income earners and seniors.
