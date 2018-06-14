New Long Beach mural honors veterans

SOCIETY

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Century Villages at Cabrillo (CVC) has a new mural.


The Long Beach gated community is home to low-income and formally homeless veterans.

More than 60 CVC residents and guests helped paint the mural over two days.

The mural is 36 feet long and 15 feet tall. It depicts the Long Beach Naval Shipyard with San Pedro and Palos Verdes in the background.

In the foreground is a group representing current veterans who call CVC home. Behind the group is a group of Air Force jets flying in a "Missing Man" formation.

All five services are represented in the mural.
