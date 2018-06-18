SOCIETY

Long Beach parks ranked 21st nationwide

LONG BEACH --
The parks of Long Beach are ranked 21st best in the country.


That's up from number 24 last year.

The survey is by the Trust for Public Land's 2018 ParkScore Index.

The index ranks the parks of the 100 largest U.S. cities.

The TPL report ranks parks based on access, percentage of residents living within a half-mile of a park and city's median park size.

It also looks at spending per resident.

The city spends $208 per resident on parks and recreation. The national median is $105.

Long Beach also got high marks for the number of senior activities and off-leash dog recreation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparklong beachLong Beach
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News