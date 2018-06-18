EDUCATION

Long Beach City College marks 90th anniversary

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach City College celebrated its 90th anniversary with a 1920s-themed black-tie gala.



The event honored former Long Beach mayor and LBCC graduate Beverly O'Neill. O'Neill also spent more than 30 years at LBCC as an administrator, five of them as president.

The gala included a silent auction and benefited scholarships for Long Beach College Promise. A red carpet was featured as part of the outdoor reception and dinner program under tents in the central quad.

In 1927, Long Beach voters approved the formation of a junior college in the city, the second such higher education in Los Angeles County. The college moved in 1935 into the current Liberal Arts Campus at Carson Street and Clark Avenue.

The school's name became Long Beach City College in 1944. This year, LBCC graduated more than 1,900 students.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationcollegeLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
3 SoCal cosmetology schools ordered to cease enrollment
UC tuition cut for 2018-19 school year approved
Audit states lax oversight on how money was spent at Montebello district
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
LMU students teach financial literacy boot camp to teens
More Education
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News