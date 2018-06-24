HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Long Beach sailing center refurbished just in time for summer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Leeway Sailing Center in Long Beach has been given a makeover just in time for summer.


Planning for the $3 million renovation started several years ago. The city wanted to replace the building and start from scratch, but that idea was rejected by the state Coastal Commission.

Instead, the building was refurbished within the same footprint. Upgrades also include a new concrete swim dock and a water play structure.

The concession stand was rebuilt and both the Bayshore playground and the beach received improvements. The sailing center received new lockers, a meeting space and had structural repairs.

The Leeway Sailing Center is home to the city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department's sailing lessons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiessailingmakeoversbeachesLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Long Beach surfer fighting for bigger waves
Algae shuts down Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News