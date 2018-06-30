South Coast Botanic Garden hosting scavenger hunt

The South Coast Botanic Garden is under a spell of fairies and trolls.All summer long, kids of all ages are participating in the Fairies vs. Trolls Scavenger Hunt.The self-guided event takes families on a tour of the 87-acre interactive nature space. Participants choose Team Troll or Team Fairy to determine which path to take.The hunt is filled with riddles leading to tiny magical doors. Along the way, participants will explore nature trails and formal gardens and see 2,500 species of plants and wildlife.The hunt ends with the claiming of a "Merry Fairy Trollstone" in the gift shop. Admission is $9 for adults, $4 for children and free for members. Fairies and trolls will be hunting until the end of August.