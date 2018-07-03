HEALTH & FITNESS

LA County warns of deadly contaminated heroin

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County health officials have issued a warning about black-tar heroin that may be contaminated with a deadly bacteria.

County officials are investigating three suspected cases of wound botulism, which can be fatal, associated with heroin use.

Sharing needles is also one way the bacteria can spread.

Cooking or heating the heroin will not kill the bacteria, officials say.

Symptoms of wound botulism can be similar to a drug overdose, including blurred vision, difficulty speaking, swallowing or breathing. Symptoms can appear within days or even weeks of injecting the contaminated drug.

San Diego County has also had a recent outbreak of heroin-associated botulism cases.

More information is available from LA County here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheroinillegal drugsdrugshealthinfectionLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Trampoline exercises can provide an extra boost to your health
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
What is salmonella?
CA wine seeing radioactive material from Japan
Fitness tool R3BAR aims to boost strength, flexibility
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News