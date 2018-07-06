SOCIETY

LeBron James mural on side of Venice restaurant welcomes Lakers newest star

A large mural of the Lakers newest superstar, LeBron James, is going up on the side of a Venice restaurant. (@streetartfocus/Instagram)

ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A mural in Los Angeles is welcoming one of the city's newest stars.

Artists Jonas Never and Menso One are paying tribute to new Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with a large mural of the player.

The mural can be found at Baby Blues BBQ at 444 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.



A picture of the mural seen on the Instagram page @streetartfocus, shows an image of James' face and a heading with the words "The King of L.A."

Never recently paid homage to the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain by painting a mural of him on the wall of the Gramercy bar on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.

News broke that LeBron James would sign a four-year deal worth $153.3 million with the Lakers last Sunday, ending speculation as to which team he would end up playing with for the upcoming NBA season.
