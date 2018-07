Blaze Pizza is celebrating the arrival of LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers with a pizza giveaway.Participating Blaze Pizza locations in L.A. are offering free pizza on July 10 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. It's part of what the chain calls the "LABron Free Pizza Party."LeBron James is an investor and franchisee of Blaze Pizza.The offer is available in-restaurant only, and not for online, app, phone or delivery orders.Click here to view participating locations.