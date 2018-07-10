Wienerschnitzel offers 57 cent hot dogs to celebrate anniversary

Wienerschnitzel is celebrating 57 years in business by offering 57 cent hot dogs on Tuesday.From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can order up to 10 chili dogs from the California-based chain.The deal does not apply to all beef hot dogs and is only available Tuesday at participating locations while supplies last.The first Wienerschnitzel was opened in Wilmington in 1961 by John Galardi. There are 333 company-owned and franchised stores in 11 states.