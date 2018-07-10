Two weeks after a Long Beach firefighter was shot to death, his colleagues thought they were under fire again and fled - only to return and find their equipment stolen.Capt. Matt Dobberpuhl says the scare came Monday night as firefighters answered a medical call.He says they heard a loud noise that sounded like gunfire and retreated in their fire engine until police gave the all-clear about 40 minutes later.The firefighters returned to find someone had stolen thousands of dollars' worth of gear.The stolen equipment included an automatic external defibrillator, a first-aid box, a flashlight and an airway bag with oxygen tank that helps patients breathe.Luckily, Dobberpuhl says the medical problem was minor.He says the apparent gunfire might have been illegal fireworks.Fire Capt. Dave Rosa was shot on June 25 during a call to a retirement community. A 77-year-old resident is charged with his murder.