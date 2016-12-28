NEWS

3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the location of an earthquake that struck the Morongo Valley area on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (U.S. Geological Survey)

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 struck near Morongo Valley on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck shortly before 10 a.m. just under 10 miles northwest of Morongo Valley and 11.2 miles southeast of Big Bear City, USGS reports.

The magnitude was initially reported as 4.0, but USGS later downgraded the quake to 3.9.

The quake had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

Eyewitness News viewers located in Banning, Irvine, Big Bear and Apple Valley reported feeling shaking from the quake

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
