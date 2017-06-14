Four armed suspects were caught on camera in a terrifying Van Nuys home-invasion robbery."In this particular case, there was somebody home and it's a really dangerous situation," LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. on June 2 at an apartment building in the 15100 block of Vanowen Street.Lopez said the suspects targeted one victim and shots were fired inside the apartment.Police said it's not clear what the thieves stole or how they got away. They said it's important the suspects are caught."Obviously with shots fired they're really dangerous," Lopez said.Three of the suspects are described as 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. The fourth suspect is also 5 feet 10 inches tall at 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, a moustache and goatee.Authorities said at least two of the suspects were armed with handguns.Neighbor Emilio Rodriguez said these kinds of crimes seem to be on the rise, which is making the community uneasy."For the most part a lot of people are good, good hard-working families. But unfortunately we have some people that just want to get it the fast way, I guess," he said. "We just hope that these people get caught and the violence and the home invasions stop because it could happen any day, any time to anybody."Deborah Tummolilo said it's nerve-wracking and is affecting the way her granddaughter plays."That's one of the worst things, too. We don't let her play outside, particularly unsupervised," she said.Authorities are urging anyone with more information to come forward.Anyone with more information is asked to call Van Nuys division Detective Mendoza at (818) 374-0086 or Detective Cheun at (818) 374-0081. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.