At least 4 dead, 1 survivor after small plane crashes into Riverside home

A witness said he was right in front of the neighborhood where a home was destroyed after a small plane crashed into it in Riverside. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
At least four people are dead and one person survived after a small plane crashed into a home near the Riverside Municipal Airport on Monday.
Officials said the crash happened near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue. It appeared the plane clipped one home, crashed into another, and the fire engulfed a third home.

Authorities said the aircraft contained five people - two adults and three teenagers - who were heading back to the San Jose area after attending a cheerleading conference at Disneyland.

Upon impact, the plane split in half and one of the female teenagers was ejected and survived the crash with only minor injuries, fire officials said.

A witness at a nearby school recalled the moment a small plane crashed into a Riverside home, killing at least one person.


Two other people were pulled from the third home that was engulfed in flames and rushed to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said they are still looking for three to five people amid the rubble. As part of the investigation, which will be handed over the National Transportation Safety Board, about 40 homes on the block were evacuated.


The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 310. Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion and feeling the ground shake.

