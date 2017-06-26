4 detained in connection with fires on county property in Downey

Four suspects were detained after two structures were engulfed in flames during a fire early Monday morning on a county property in Downey, authorities said.The blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Erickson Avenue and Descanso Street, according to the Downey Fire Department. Firefighters responded and knocked down the dramatic fire, which caused no injuries. Both structures were vacant, authorities said.According to the Downey Fire Department's battalion chief, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took four "suspicious males" into custody and is holding them for questioning. Three of the suspects are adults and one is a juvenile, according to authorities.Arson investigators remain on the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.