4 injured, 2 seriously, after car crashes into Valley Glen Starbucks

A car crashed into a Valley Glen Starbucks, leaving at least four people injured on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (KABC)

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least four people were injured, two seriously, when a car careened into a Starbucks following a crash in Valley Glen.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene at the coffee shop on the corner of Coldwater Canyon and Victory Boulevard.

Authorities responded to the location after two cars crashed, and one of those vehicles veered into the Starbucks. It was unclear how much of the shop was damaged.

Authorities said at least four people were being treated at the scene and two people suffered serious injuries.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
