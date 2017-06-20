NEWS

4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

Beck said investigators also uncovered "a couple of occasions" where the cadets involved are believed to have made traffic stops in the stolen cruisers. (KABC)

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said four additional arrests have been made in the theft of LAPD cruisers by police cadets.

After conducting dozens of interviews over the weekend, investigators made the arrests in connection with the "taking, operating and joyriding" of police vehicles, according to Beck. The latest arrests bring the total to seven.

The previous arrests of three teenage LAPD cadets were sparked after the teens led officers on two separate chases and crashed two of the stolen vehicles in South LA.

MORE: 3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs, impersonating officers

Beck said since the initial arrests, investigators also uncovered "a couple of occasions" where the cadets involved are believed to have made traffic stops in the stolen cruisers. "There was no enforcement action that we have discerned," said Beck.

"We are pressing forward with this to make sure we find everybody involved and take the appropriate steps," said Beck.

Beck said the department is conducting an "absolutely top-to-bottom review of the program" as well as equipment check-out procedures.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimejuvenile crimelos angeles police departmentlapdLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Korean mother beaten, robbed at Placentia hotel
American student dies after release from North Korea
Trump administration to turn over federal banking records to Senate investigators
Russian jet 'came within several feet' of US plane
More News
Top Stories
Car theft suspect shot dead by police after chase in South Gate
Flex Alert issued as scorching heat wave grips SoCal
Wildfire near Big Bear spreads to 950 acres
LAPD shoots domestic violence suspect in Sherman Oaks
3 women sue Stater Bros, boss over sexual harassment claims
Korean mother beaten, robbed at Placentia hotel
Adele visits London firefighters after deadly tower blaze
Show More
North Carolina burglary suspect beaten by homeowner
Soldier reunites with service dog
Zika-carrying mosquitoes found in Long Beach
Pre-K girl steals show at graduation with passionate singing
Man found dead on sidewalk in Hollywood
More News
Top Video
Wildfire near Big Bear spreads to 950 acres
Flex Alert issued as scorching heat wave grips SoCal
Adele visits London firefighters after deadly tower blaze
Korean mother beaten, robbed at Placentia hotel
More Video