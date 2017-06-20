4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said four additional arrests have been made in the theft of LAPD cruisers by police cadets.After conducting dozens of interviews over the weekend, investigators made the arrests in connection with the "taking, operating and joyriding" of police vehicles, according to Beck. The latest arrests bring the total to seven.The previous arrests of three teenage LAPD cadets were sparked after the teens led officers on two separate chases and crashed two of the stolen vehicles in South LA.Beck said since the initial arrests, investigators also uncovered "a couple of occasions" where the cadets involved are believed to have made traffic stops in the stolen cruisers. "There was no enforcement action that we have discerned," said Beck."We are pressing forward with this to make sure we find everybody involved and take the appropriate steps," said Beck.Beck said the department is conducting an "absolutely top-to-bottom review of the program" as well as equipment check-out procedures.