405 Freeway plane crash victims in stable condition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2168972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows drivers rushing to aid the two victims of a fiery plane crash on the 405 Freeway in Orange County.

The pilot of a twin-engine Cessna 310 that crashed down on the 405 Freeway in Santa Ana is in the hospital in stable but guarded condition Saturday while his wife, the only passenger on board, is in stable condition.Both victims, who have not been identified, were being treated at Orange County Global Medical Center.The small plane came down near the MacArthur Boulevard exit Friday morning, shutting down lanes for hours. Both directions of the freeway were back open to traffic on Saturday.Several people near the scene rushed to help, including an off-duty firefighter who's credited with pulling the victims out.The pilot made a mayday call shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport, telling the tower he lost his right engine.Luckily, no one on the ground was hurt and just one pick-up truck had minor damage when it was clipped by the plane.The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating what went wrong.