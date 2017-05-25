42 snakes discovered inside CA storage facility

Animal Services officers discovered 42 ball python snakes at a self-storage facility in Arroyo Grande Wednesday.When officers arrived at the scene, the pythons were in plastic storage containers stacked in one of the facility's storage units.Officers say of the snakes recovered, 22 were dead or in some stage of decomposition.The remaining snakes were taken into custody and transported to the Animal Services Shelter in San Luis Obispo where they are being evaluated.