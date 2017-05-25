NEWS

42 snakes discovered inside CA storage facility

ABC7.com staff
Arroyo Grande, Calif. (KABC) --
Animal Services officers discovered 42 ball python snakes at a self-storage facility in Arroyo Grande Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the pythons were in plastic storage containers stacked in one of the facility's storage units.

Officers say of the snakes recovered, 22 were dead or in some stage of decomposition.

The remaining snakes were taken into custody and transported to the Animal Services Shelter in San Luis Obispo where they are being evaluated.
Related Topics:
newssnakeanimalanimal rescueSan Luis Obispo CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
VIDEO: Dump truck careens across lanes, slams into car
Alabama death row inmate Thomas Arthur fights for 8th reprieve of execution
Manchester victims include 8-year-old girl, college student
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
More News
Top Stories
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
2-year-old boy found in back of stolen car in Buena Park
Crews rush to prevent more flooding in Newport Beach
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
VIDEO: Dump truck careens across lanes, slams into car
WATCH: Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off
Metro board votes to pull support for proposed 710 Fwy tunnel
Show More
Upland police search for young sexual predator
SoCal neighborhood celebrates Halloween in May for boy battling rare disease
Appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Gunman killed, deputy wounded in shootout in Compton
Bullet goes through man's head, hits girlfriend in botched suicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos