NEWS

Fast-moving 450-acre brush fire burns in Highland

EMBED </>More Videos

A fast-moving brush fire in Highland charred dry vegetation during a hot Friday afternoon. (KABC)

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
A fast-moving brush fire in Highland charred dry vegetation during a hot Friday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported around 2:30 p.m. with the fire burning around 25 acres near Greenspot Road and Santa Ana Canyon Road.

The fire quickly grew to 450 acres with 420 firefighters at the scene, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. It was 20 percent contained.

Fire officials said the fire had very little impact to the rural residents in the area, but crews set up structural protection as a precaution.

The temperatures reached 91 degrees in the area with 20 percent humidity and low winds.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory until Saturday morning. Winds were expected to be coming from the west, with smoke impacting several areas such as the central and eastern San Bernardino Valley and the central and east mountain areas.

Those directly impacted by the smoke should stay indoors and not exert themselves too much, according to the district.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firefirewildfireHighlandSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 3 killed in Honolulu high-rise fire
Hesperia police save 3-year-old from drowning
Marines identify 16 service members killed in military plane crash
Drivers get into dangerous road rage clash on 134 Fwy in Toluca Lake
More News
Top Stories
At least 3 killed in Honolulu high-rise fire
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
Hesperia police save 3-year-old from drowning
Drivers get into dangerous road rage clash on 134 Fwy in Toluca Lake
Pasadena launches Metro bike share program
Ex-cop at center of cadet scandal pleads to weapons charges
Thousands attend opening of 127th annual OC Fair
Show More
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg become Disney Legends at D23
Bridal retailer files for bankruptcy, closes stores including 6 in CA
Upland Fire Department shuttered after 100 years
Stun gun used in robberies at Temple City CVS, Arcadia Vons
1 dead in small plane crash at airport in El Monte
More News
Top Video
Hesperia police save 3-year-old from drowning
Pasadena launches Metro bike share program
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
Thousands attend opening of 127th annual OC Fair
More Video