A fast-moving brush fire in Highland charred dry vegetation during a hot Friday afternoon.The blaze was first reported around 2:30 p.m. with the fire burning around 25 acres near Greenspot Road and Santa Ana Canyon Road.The fire quickly grew to 450 acres with 420 firefighters at the scene, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. It was 20 percent contained.Fire officials said the fire had very little impact to the rural residents in the area, but crews set up structural protection as a precaution.The temperatures reached 91 degrees in the area with 20 percent humidity and low winds.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory until Saturday morning. Winds were expected to be coming from the west, with smoke impacting several areas such as the central and eastern San Bernardino Valley and the central and east mountain areas.Those directly impacted by the smoke should stay indoors and not exert themselves too much, according to the district.