County health department looks into food-borne illness at Yucaipa camp

The Oak Glen Christian Conference Center was closed by the San Bernardino County Public Health Department as they conduct a food-borne illness investigation. (KABC)

By
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Oak Glen Christian Conference Center was closed by the San Bernardino County Public Health Department as they conduct a food-borne illness investigation.

"We are taking a look at their food process from where they got the food, how they prepared the food and how they served the food to the campers," said Jennifer Osorio, with the county public health department.

A number of ambulances rushed to the scene Saturday night, taking 13 people to the hospital. Overall, the county said 47 people were showing symptoms of food poisoning starting Saturday afternoon. It was all across the camp and not just one building.

County records show that the place had its most recent food inspection done last summer. It received a score of 98 out of 100 and an "A" grade.

Groups from three different churches were at the camp over the weekend, according to the facility's Facebook page. One of those groups was Connecting Point Community Church in Corona.

The facility remained closed Monday. Representatives from there have not issued a comment on the matter.

"The camp will have to clean and sanitize their camp and living quarters. And then when we determine the camp is as clean as possible then we will give the order to reopen," Osorio said.
