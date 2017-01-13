LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --Five people were arrested for allegedly helping the gunman who fatally shot Sgt. Steve Owen in the line of duty last year in Lancaster, sheriff's officials said.
Homicide detectives and other agencies arrested five men on Thursday - Lydell Herd, 31; Robert Thomas, 28; Richard Cowley, 24; Larry Johnson, 27; and Deshawn Peterson, 18. All are from Los Angeles except Peterson, who is from Lancaster.
The suspects were accused of trying to help Trenton Lovell evade arrest after he shot Owen, a 29-year department veteran, who was responding to a burglary report in Lancaster.
After shooting Owen, Lovell pumped four more bullets into the sergeant's body as he lay on the ground, authorities said.
Authorities declined to detail the specific allegations against the five suspects. The sheriff's department said only that the arrests happened after detectives developed information that the five had "attempted to help" Lovell evade arrest following the Oct. 6 shooting.
After Owen was shot, Lovell stole the sergeant's patrol car, rammed another police vehicle and then held two teens hostage in a home before he was captured.
Lovell was shot in the shoulder by a sheriff's deputy during the incident.
The arrest charges for the five suspects will be brought to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.
As for Lovell, he remains incarcerated at Men's Central Jail. He was arraigned for Owen's murder on Jan. 9, and he has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 15.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any further information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.