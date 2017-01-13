NEWS

5 arrested for allegedly helping man evade capture in killing of LASD Sgt. Steve Owen

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Steve Owen died after being shot by a burglary suspect in Lancaster, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Five people were arrested for allegedly helping the gunman who fatally shot Sgt. Steve Owen in the line of duty last year in Lancaster, sheriff's officials said.

Homicide detectives and other agencies arrested five men on Thursday - Lydell Herd, 31; Robert Thomas, 28; Richard Cowley, 24; Larry Johnson, 27; and Deshawn Peterson, 18. All are from Los Angeles except Peterson, who is from Lancaster.

The suspects were accused of trying to help Trenton Lovell evade arrest after he shot Owen, a 29-year department veteran, who was responding to a burglary report in Lancaster.

After shooting Owen, Lovell pumped four more bullets into the sergeant's body as he lay on the ground, authorities said.

PHOTOS: Fallen LASD Sgt. Steve Owen honored at memorial service


Authorities declined to detail the specific allegations against the five suspects. The sheriff's department said only that the arrests happened after detectives developed information that the five had "attempted to help" Lovell evade arrest following the Oct. 6 shooting.

After Owen was shot, Lovell stole the sergeant's patrol car, rammed another police vehicle and then held two teens hostage in a home before he was captured.

Lovell was shot in the shoulder by a sheriff's deputy during the incident.

MORE: Slain sheriff's sergeant known for work with youth, community

The arrest charges for the five suspects will be brought to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

As for Lovell, he remains incarcerated at Men's Central Jail. He was arraigned for Owen's murder on Jan. 9, and he has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 15.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any further information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsofficer killedshootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeputy-involved shootingarrestLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Fallen LASD Sgt. Steve Owen honored at memorial service
Hundreds take part in vigil for slain LASD Sgt. Steve Owen
Man suspected of killing LASD sergeant charged with capital murder
LASD sergeant dies after being shot in Lancaster
NEWS
Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador
Takata to Pay $1 Billion, Plead Guilty in Airbag Fraud Case
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardino Terror Victims
More News
Top Stories
'Pillowcase rapist' ordered back to California state hospital
$50K reward offered for tips on woman's hit-and-run death
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
Woman, 71, found dead in Hermosa Beach in apparent drowning
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
Local artists take part in political exhibition at DTLA Art Walk
Show More
'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Massive downed tree blocks Northridge street
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos