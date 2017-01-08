5 and 805 freeways at San Ysidro crossing closed because of protests

This September 2009 file photo shows the San Ysidro crossing at the San Diego-Mexico border.

The southbound 5 and 805 freeways leading to the San Ysidro Port of Entry are being closed again Sunday evening because of protests in Mexico over gas prices, according to the California Highway Patrol.Cars traveling to Mexico are being diverted on the 905 Freeway to the Otay Mesa Port of EntryThe freeways had similarly been closed for about four hours Saturday night because of protesters, from about 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.The closures were prompted by protesters who had jammed the El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana.The protests are over a hike in gasoline prices of 20 percent, triggered by the end of government-regulated prices for gasoline and diesel.