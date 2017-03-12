5 people injured, 10 animals killed in Santa Ana house fire

Five people were injured and 10 animals were killed in a house fire late Saturday night in Santa Ana, authorities said.The blaze was reported at 11:47 a.m. at a single-story residence in the 4800 block of Morningside Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.After arriving to find two victims standing outside the home, firefighters searched the burning structure and extracted three other people, officials said. All five suffered burns and smoke inhalation.A woman in her 30s was listed in critical condition and a woman in her 50s was stable after both were rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center. A 15-year-old girl and a 59-year-old man were transported to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and listed in stable condition. The fifth victim declined hospitalization.Sixty firefighters extinguished the blaze by 12:23 a.m., fire officials said.Among the deceased animals were several cats and at least one dog, according an OCFA spokesperson.No one was arrested in the incident, the Santa Ana Police Department said.The cause of the fire was under investigation.