NEWS

5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena, police say

Aramazd Andressian, 5, is shown in an undated photo. (South Pasadena police)

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
South Pasadena police announced Saturday they are searching for a 5-year-old boy who they said has been missing for at least four days.

The child, Aramazd Andressian, was last seen over a Skype broadcast from an unknown location about four days ago. It was unclear why the child was on a Skype broadcast.

It was also unclear who he was with or why he has been reported missing.

He is described as 4 feet 1 inch tall, 55 pounds and last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts. He has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

No further details were released.
NEWS
