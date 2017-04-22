South Pasadena police announced Saturday they are searching for a 5-year-old boy who they said has been missing for at least four days.The child, Aramazd Andressian, was last seen over a Skype broadcast from an unknown location about four days ago. It was unclear why the child was on a Skype broadcast.It was also unclear who he was with or why he has been reported missing.He is described as 4 feet 1 inch tall, 55 pounds and last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts. He has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.No further details were released.