An infant died and four adults were injured in a car fire along the southbound 5 Freeway in Tustin Friday night.Authorities responded to the vehicle fire around 11:30 p.m. near the Tustin Ranch Road offramp. When firefighters arrived, the van was fully engulfed in flames.A man and three women were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The infant, who fire officials said was 6 months old, was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said the car had not crashed, but it was unclear what caused the fire.The investigation was ongoing.