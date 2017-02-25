TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --An infant died and four adults were injured in a car fire along the southbound 5 Freeway in Tustin Friday night.
Authorities responded to the vehicle fire around 11:30 p.m. near the Tustin Ranch Road offramp. When firefighters arrived, the van was fully engulfed in flames.
A man and three women were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The infant, who fire officials said was 6 months old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the car had not crashed, but it was unclear what caused the fire.
The investigation was ongoing.