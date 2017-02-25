NEWS

6-month-old baby dies, 4 injured in van fire on 5 Fwy in Tustin

Firefighters worked to put out a fire that erupted inside a van along the southbound 5 Freeway in Tustin on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (KABC)

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
An infant died and four adults were injured in a car fire along the southbound 5 Freeway in Tustin Friday night.

Authorities responded to the vehicle fire around 11:30 p.m. near the Tustin Ranch Road offramp. When firefighters arrived, the van was fully engulfed in flames.

A man and three women were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The infant, who fire officials said was 6 months old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the car had not crashed, but it was unclear what caused the fire.

The investigation was ongoing.
