7 injured, 3 seriously, after car crashes into Valley Glen Starbucks

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, when a car careened into a Starbucks following a crash in Valley Glen. (KABC)

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, when two cars crashed, sending one careening into a Starbucks in Valley Glen.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene at the coffee shop on the corner of Coldwater Canyon and Victory Boulevard.

Authorities responded to the location after two cars crashed, and one of those vehicles smashed into the Starbucks.

Authorities said at least seven people were evaluated and treated for injuries and three of them were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
