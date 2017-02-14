A 7-year-old girl died and her mother was critically injured in a multiple-car crash at an intersection in Fullerton Monday afternoon.Authorities said around 4 p.m., first responders headed to a crash at Kimberly and Acacia avenues. When officers arrived, they discovered a 2004 Nissan Altima, 2001 Hyundai Elantra and 2013 Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash.During the investigation, police learned the Hyundai was traveling westbound on Kimberly Avenue and went through the intersection when it was struck on the passenger side by the Nissan, which was heading southbound on Acacia Avenue.The impact of the crash caused the two cars to spin and hit the Toyota, which was at a stop sign in the intersection.Firefighters had to extract two people, a 7-year-old girl and her 42-year-old mother, from the back of the Hyundai. Both were taken to a hospital, where the little girl was declared dead and her mother was rushed into surgery. The 42-year-old is in critical condition, authorities said.Two other occupants in the Hyundai, the driver and another passenger, were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Authorities said the child was in an age-appropriate child restraint device.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was asked to call the Fullerton Police Department Traffic Bureau at (714) 738-5313. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.