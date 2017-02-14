NEWS

7-year-old girl dies, mother critically injured in Fullerton multi-car crash

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A 7-year-old girl died and her mother was critically injured in a multiple-car crash at an intersection in Fullerton Monday afternoon.

Authorities said around 4 p.m., first responders headed to a crash at Kimberly and Acacia avenues. When officers arrived, they discovered a 2004 Nissan Altima, 2001 Hyundai Elantra and 2013 Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash.

During the investigation, police learned the Hyundai was traveling westbound on Kimberly Avenue and went through the intersection when it was struck on the passenger side by the Nissan, which was heading southbound on Acacia Avenue.

The impact of the crash caused the two cars to spin and hit the Toyota, which was at a stop sign in the intersection.

Firefighters had to extract two people, a 7-year-old girl and her 42-year-old mother, from the back of the Hyundai. Both were taken to a hospital, where the little girl was declared dead and her mother was rushed into surgery. The 42-year-old is in critical condition, authorities said.

Two other occupants in the Hyundai, the driver and another passenger, were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Authorities said the child was in an age-appropriate child restraint device.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Fullerton Police Department Traffic Bureau at (714) 738-5313. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic fatalitiesteenagerwoman injuredFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer says Flynn didn't violate laws but erosion of trust prompted resignation
Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise
NSC in 'disarray' after Flynn's resignation: Lawmakers
Top Dems want wider Flynn-Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
Did you see it? Mystery light spotted in California sky
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, boy missing since 1979
LA County dams getting safety evaluation amid Oroville Dam situation
Senator proposes bill to start middle, high schools later
Valentine's Day recipes: Chicken pot pie and giant chocolate chip cookie skillet cake
Young man buys dozens of flowers as Valentine's gifts for classmates
Show More
Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser amid Russia controversy
Father, teen daughter killed in Palmdale high-speed crash
Oroville Dam-area evacuees might not return until spillway is fixed
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
How to say "I love you" around the world.
More News
Photos
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
More Photos