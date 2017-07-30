ANIMAL NEWS

72-year-old woman kills 11 copperhead snakes with shotgun, shovel, rake

72-year-old kills 11 copperheads she found under her Oklahoma home (Credit: Susan Thompson/Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
LEQUIRE, Okla. --
One Oklahoma resident is getting much praise after she killed several cooperhead snakes by herself.

On Friday, Susan Thompson was visiting her neighbor, Mrs. Newby, when she discovered that the 72-year-old had taken care of 11 copperhead snakes that she found under her home in Lequire, Oklahoma.

Thompson said Newby had used a shotgun, a shovel and a rake to get rid of the snakes.

She posted a photo to her Facebook page with the caption, "Mrs Newby killed 11 copperheads last night at her house! She's a snake killer if you need help call her! She is 72 years old!"



Facebook users were full of praise for Thompson's neighbor. One woman even commented, "I love Mrs. Newby. Does she need more shells?"

Storyful contributed to this post.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
