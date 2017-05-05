NEWS

7th grader assaulted, robbed while walking home from school in Long Beach

A seventh grader was assaulted and robbed while walking home from school in Long Beach. (KABC)


LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A seventh grader was assaulted and robbed while walking home from school in Long Beach Thursday afternoon.

Cubberley School issued a press release informing parents of the incident. It said the child was OK.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. May 1 at Studebaker Road and Mezzanine Way. The assailant was described as a man with facial tattoos. He was seen driving a black late 80s or early 90s four-door Acura.

Authorities said the man got out of the car, assaulted the young boy and took his jacket and money. The boy ran away and the suspect drove off.

Officials urged parents to speak with the students to exercise caution while walking home and to go in pairs or groups.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Long Beach police.
