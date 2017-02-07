NEWS

8 special education students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash

Ten students were injured - one critically - after a school bus and a vehicle crashed in Lancaster, fire officials said on Tuesday. (Frommer Vision)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Eight special education students were injured - one critically - after a school bus and a vehicle crashed in Lancaster, fire officials said on Tuesday.

The wreck occurred near 20th Street East and East Lancaster Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. The bus was heading to Eastside High School, Antelope Valley Union High School District officials said.

There were eight special education students and two teacher's aides on the bus -- one student suffered critical injuries, seven other students suffered minor injuries and the aides were not injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In addition to the one critically injured student, the solo occupant of the sedan involved in the crash was also critically injured, officials said.

A map shows the location of a crash involving a school bus and a car in Lancaster on Tuesday, Feb., 7, 2017.


The school bus driver was unharmed.

California Highway Patrol officials said the bus apparently T-boned the car. A utility pole was also knocked over as a result of the wreck.

Five ambulances were requested. The two critically injured individuals were transported to a local hospital. The seven students with minor injuries were also transported to get checked.

The Antelope Valley Union High School District released the following statement from Superintendent Dr. David J. Vierra:

"We are saddened by this terrible accident and are providing counseling services to those who need support during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students, staff and their families."

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
