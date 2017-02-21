NEWS

8-year-old boy shot to death in Pomona was adopted from Taiwan orphanage 3 years ago

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities said 8-year-old Jonah Min Hwang was killed during a drive-by shooting in Pomona late Monday evening.

By
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Pomona police are asking for the public's help to find the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

The child was identified Tuesday as Jonah Min Hwang, of Pomona. Jonah's family said the boy had been adopted from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago.

During an early morning press conference, authorities said they had little information on the suspects and the vehicle that drove by the home in the 1100 block of W. 11th Street and opened fire.

"I can tell you that as a parent, as a longtime police officer in this community, this is right up there with some of the more senseless acts of violence that we see as police officers," Lt. Eddie Vazquez said.

Around 6:36 p.m. on Monday, the little boy and his family were sitting down to dinner with the homeowners when the shooting occurred, according to officials.

Authorities said the child was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was unclear how many times he was shot.

"The devastation that we feel from this loss is unfathomable," the Hwang family said in part of a written statement. "Jonah was a light and joy in our household and we cannot imagine our family without him."

Neighbors and police said Jonah's family had never caused any trouble in the community. Police also said the home had been shot at several weeks ago, but no one was inside the residence at the time.

Anyone with more information about the shooting was urged to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jonah's family with funeral expenses. If you'd like to learn how to donate, click here.
Related Topics:
newschild shotdrive by shootingsearchshootingchild killedhomicide investigationPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
NEWS
Body found amid search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Riverside
LA sheriff's deputy pleads no contest to killing Sylmar man in 2012
Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible' after facing criticism
Almost 2,000 opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts show fentanyl dangers rising
More News
Top Stories
Whittier police officer's suspected killer identified
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
LA sheriff's deputy pleads no contest to killing Sylmar man in 2012
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Family of missing San Fernando boy, 14, pleads for public's help
Body found amid search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Riverside
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
Show More
Bracelet and app may help reduce effects of stress
Lakers name Magic Johnson president of basketball operations
Bull dies after briefly breaking free from NY slaughterhouse
Woman arrested for setting series of fires in Fullerton
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
More News
Top Video
Body found amid search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Riverside
Cypress Park tunnel goes from gang ridden to underground art gallery
Props that help inmates under fire after Whittier officer killed
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
More Video