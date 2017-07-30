NEWS

At least 9 injured after car plows into crowd in Mid-City

Authorities investigated the scene of a car crash that left at least nine people hurt in Mid-City on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES
Authorities said at least nine people were injured after a car careened into a crowd of people near a restaurant in Mid-City Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:47 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard. At least nine people were hurt, with eight of them being taken to a hospital.

Authorities said an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter was in the crowd, but was not hurt in the crash.

A 44-year-old man was listed in critical condition, while a 30-year-old man, 18-year-old woman and 28-year-old woman were all in serious condition. A 29-year-old woman, 39-year-old man and two 51-year-old men were all listed in fair condition, authorities said.

It was unclear what caused the crash, but Los Angeles police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Police said the crash appeared to be an accident. The driver was taken into custody for questioning as part of the investigation, according to the LAPD.

Authorities also said there is no terrorism connection to the crash.

The investigation was ongoing.
