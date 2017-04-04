The remains of nine U.S. veterans from Orange County - who died either homeless or without family - were laid to rest at the Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday.The ashes of eight veterans and the remains of a ninth were put into a hearse outside the Orange County District Attorney's Office in Santa Ana where the procession to the cemetery began.Of the nine, officials said one was a World War II veteran, two were veterans of the Korean War, five were Vietnam veterans, and one was a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism.Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas identified the veterans as Robert Piazza Jr., Gene Russo, Almon Smith, Eugene Erickson, Kenneth Keck, Leszek Blazejczyk, Edward Frohwitter, Richard Lee and Richard McFadden.