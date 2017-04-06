NEWS

ABC7 now available on Amazon Fire TV

ABC7 is now available on Amazon Fire TV, a streaming media player that connects directly into your television set. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
ABC7 is now available on Amazon Fire TV, a streaming media player that connects directly into your television set.

It's a new way to connect instantly with Eyewitness News and to watch our stories and videos whenever you want!

To check out our top stories, use your remote to move from video to video and find what interests you. Then click on "Most Recent" to get ABC7 videos as soon as they're posted.

The weather tab takes you to a quick 7-day forecast or to get a more detailed up-to-the minute forecasts from our ABC7 weather team.

If you're looking for a pick-me-up, click on the "Feel Good" section. There you'll find videos to make you smile that are suitable for all members of the household.

And if you have an Amazon Echo, be sure you turn on "Flash Briefings" from ABC7. That way you'll get the latest headlines and breaking news. Once you activate it you just ask, "Alexa, what's the news?" and she'll read the top stories.

Amazon Fire TV is just another way ABC7 is right at your fingertips.
