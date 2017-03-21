  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Man thanks Loyola students for winning his release after 32 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

Andrew Wilson was freed from prison after 32 years with help from students at Loyola Law School. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's a whole new world for Andrew Wilson.

He was recently released from prison 32 years after a murder conviction that the District Attorney's Office now acknowledges resulted from an unfair trial.

Free now for less than a week, he is still adjusting to life on the outside, tasting new foods and learning how to use a cellphone.

On Tuesday, he visited Loyola Law School, thanking law students and staff at the Project for the Innocent who secured his release.

The project found missteps in the case, including evidence that someone else committed the murder and other evidence that the prosecution withheld.

Wilson, now 62, said he doesn't want to waste the time he has left in freedom begrudging those who did him wrong.

But in an interview, he acknowledged the deep emotions he feels upon gaining his freedom and how he feels about the system that convicted and imprisoned him for so long.

"It seems like it's just a run 'em through the system thing. They don't care," he said, pausing to cry. "They don't care. The DA's office don't care."

The head of the Project for the Innocent said some things in the justice system have changed over the years. For one, the current DA's office was helpful in providing information that won Wilson's released.

But the project believes that are many more Andrew Wilsons behind bars - perhaps as many as 10,000 people wrongly imprisoned who couldn't afford proper representation.
Related Topics:
newswrongful convictionjailprisoncourt caseLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
Key moments from Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing
OC environmental group aims to reduce plastic straw waste
SCOTUS nominee says Trump attacks on federal judges 'disheartening'
More News
Top Stories
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
OC environmental group aims to reduce plastic straw waste
Feinstein questions Gorsuch on judicial philosophy, precedents
OC woman allegedly sold sick dogs via fake rescue organization
Show More
Rain to hit Southern California during evening commute
Does Contrave actually help you lose weight?
Consumer Reports: Tips on how to save while shopping healthy
Reward announced in murder of mother shot in front of family
Church of Scientology unveils new facility in NoHo Arts District
More News
Top Video
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
OC environmental group aims to reduce plastic straw waste
Does Contrave actually help you lose weight?
More Video