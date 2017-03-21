It's a whole new world for Andrew Wilson.He was recently released from prison 32 years after a murder conviction that the District Attorney's Office now acknowledges resulted from an unfair trial.Free now for less than a week, he is still adjusting to life on the outside, tasting new foods and learning how to use a cellphone.On Tuesday, he visited Loyola Law School, thanking law students and staff at the Project for the Innocent who secured his release.The project found missteps in the case, including evidence that someone else committed the murder and other evidence that the prosecution withheld.Wilson, now 62, said he doesn't want to waste the time he has left in freedom begrudging those who did him wrong.But in an interview, he acknowledged the deep emotions he feels upon gaining his freedom and how he feels about the system that convicted and imprisoned him for so long."It seems like it's just a run 'em through the system thing. They don't care," he said, pausing to cry. "They don't care. The DA's office don't care."The head of the Project for the Innocent said some things in the justice system have changed over the years. For one, the current DA's office was helpful in providing information that won Wilson's released.But the project believes that are many more Andrew Wilsons behind bars - perhaps as many as 10,000 people wrongly imprisoned who couldn't afford proper representation.