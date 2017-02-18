NEWS

After storm erosion claims fire truck and big rig, 15 Fwy repairs to cost $3M

EMBED </>More News Videos

A San Bernardino County fire truck was towed out through thick mud after it fell off the side of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass. (KABC)

By and Chelsea Edwards
CAJON PASS (KABC) --
Repairing a section of the 15 Freeway that washed out in the Cajon Pass amid Friday's storm will cost about $3 million, officials said.

The crumbling roadway caused first a big rig to go over the side of the freeway - and then a fire engine that was dispatched to assist the truck driver also tumbled down over the side.



No serious injuries were reported.

The fire truck, which costs about $600,000, was considered a total loss, though firefighters were able to salvage about $100,000 worth of equipment.

Eyewitness News captured exclusive footage of the moment the fire truck plummeted over the side of the freeway when the road it was on collapsed. The monster storm that hit the Southland brought bouts of heavy rain to the area, saturating the ground and causing erosion underneath the highway.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday while crews were responding to help the driver of a semi-truck after his vehicle tumbled down the highway because parts of it crumbled.

EMBED More News Videos

A San Bernardino County fire truck fell over the side of the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass when the rain-soaked roadway gave out. No firefighters were injured.


When the engineer stopped in the No. 5 lane to get out, he realized the roadway felt unstable. He pulled over to the side, giving him and his fellow firefighters a chance to get out of the vehicle unharmed.

The crews were able to safely rescue the driver of the semi-truck.

The crew was on their way back to station No. 2 in Devore when they received the semi-truck distress call. Earlier they had helped rescue a driver trapped in a flash flood in the West Cajon Valley.

Caltrans crews continue to assess the damage of the pass and closed off three right lanes because they are unstable. Two lanes remain open to traffic.

On Saturday, salvage crews faced a choice between trying to hoist the fire truck back up to the freeway or bring it fully down into the muddy wash below. They brought it down, and then had to slowly tow it out through thick mud.
Related Topics:
newsweatherstorm damagecaltransI-15road safetyroad repairfirefightersCajon JunctionSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fire truck falls over side of 15 Freeway; no injuries
NEWS
Thousands march in DTLA protesting ICE raids
Trump says he will get Gulf states to pay for 'safe zones' in Syria
Congress members met with crowds and protests at town halls
Man charged in triple shooting that killed Chicago toddler
More News
Top Stories
Thousands march in DTLA protesting ICE raids
5 things every wine lover needs for National Drink Wine Day
Studio City sinkhole repairs may take days, officials say
Storm dumps 6-9 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
Mandatory evacuations lifted in Duarte
Trump says he will get Gulf states to pay for 'safe zones' in Syria
Man dies after being swept away by rising waters in Newbury Park
Show More
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
Man charged after hitting girlfriend's son 62 times in 5 minutes
Monster storm moves out of SoCal, scattered showers remain
Norma McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dies
Fire, explosion reported at Torrance Refinery, police say
More News
Top Video
5 things every wine lover needs for National Drink Wine Day
Thousands march in DTLA protesting ICE raids
Studio City sinkhole repairs may take days, officials say
Crews clean mudslide as parts of 5 Fwy remain closed in Sun Valley
More Video